The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe has declared a three-month state of emergency following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Togo currently has 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths from the disease.

The president had earlier declared a nationwide curfew between 7 pm and 6 am local time, starting from Thursday, April 2nd. Gnassingbe further disclosed that an anti-pandemic unit comprising of 5000 from the country’s defense and security forces had been put in place to observe measures aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic.

The president in a statement said, ” I am addressing you in a very particular context where the world is faced with an unprecedented coronavirus-caused health crisis. In view of the seriousness of the situation and in keeping with the constitutional provision, I hereby decree a three-month health emergency in Togo.

