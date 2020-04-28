On Monday April 27, trailers conveying passengers from Kano were refused entry into Kaduna State and were turned back at the state’s boundary.

This was confirmed by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said the incident occurred at Sabon Gida village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which shares boundaries with Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to Aruwan, the drivers tried to abuse the exemption from movement restriction granted to vehicles conveying essential goods.

Speaking to journalists, he said;

“As you can see, we are here at the border with our sister state of Kano to assess the level of compliance with the travel restriction, and suddenly intercepted long vehicles carrying passengers into Kaduna State.

“They abused exemption as you can see, we found dozens of people hidden and well-concealed.

“The good thing is they have not entered Kaduna State and we will turn them back to wherever they came from.

“Similarly, we have turned back dozens of passengers, and we will sustain the tempo in compliance with the Kaduna State Government’s directives.

“We are having some problems with those beating security through remote areas with motorcycles but we will go back to the drawing board.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

