Twelve new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria. This brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to 151.\r\n\r\nOut of the twelve new cases, 9 were confirmed in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State.\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/thestreetjournal.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/covid...jpg"><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-69459" src="https:\/\/thestreetjournal.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/covid..-290x300.jpg" alt="" width="290" height="300" \/><\/a>