Two cats in New York have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. This makes them the first pets in the US known to be infected with the disease.

“These are the first pets in the United States to test positive,” the US Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday in a joint statement with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both agencies stressed that there is no evidence pets play a role in spreading coronavirus in the United States. “There is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare,” they said.

According to the agencies, the two cats were tested after they showed respiratory symptoms and have joined others like the lion and a tiger in New York that previously tested positive.

According to CNN, a veterinarian tested the first house cat after it showed mild respiratory signs, but none of the humans in its household were confirmed to have the virus.

According to officials, it’s possible that the cat was infected by somebody outside the home. Someone inside the house, with mild or no symptoms, could have also transmitted the virus.

For the second cat, the officials say it was tested after it showed signs of respiratory illness. The owner of the pet had tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat became ill.

