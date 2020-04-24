The United States coronavirus-related death toll has topped 50,000, following the death of 2,416 people on Thursday evening and with the number of confirmed cases hitting more than 891,000.

The additional 2,416 deaths brings the total number of deaths to 50,442.

This daily death toll slightly peaked the 2,524 deaths that occurred on April 15., while the record daily rise in coronavirus cases was on April 10 when the number jumped by 35,579.

Currently, the U.S. has both the highest number of confirmed cases and the highest death toll globally.

Despite the peak in death tolls and confirmed cases, some states are still looking at easing the lockdowns in order to kick start the economy again.

This is coming after President Donald Trump gave U,S. governors his road map on how the US can reopen businesses and schools which were shut down due to the pandemic.

The road map suggest that states should record two weeks of declining cases before reopening. However, none of the states that are reopening have recorded such a decline.

Public health experts have warned that the US could be headed for a ‘perfect storm’ of new virus infections as the southern states form a coalition to reopen the economy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

