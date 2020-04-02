Over the years, Nigeria which was once the giant of Africa has been wallowing in poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment, epileptic electricity supply, security challenge and political instability.

But corruption and money laundering has become its prime order in governance.

Here are a list of some politicians that have faced corruption charges since inception of democracy:

1.) Mohammed Abacha -N446 Billion case

The Federal Government in February 2014, charged Alhaji Mohammed Abacha to court on nine counts charges of stealing and conspiracy.

He was accused of unlawfully receiving about N446.3bn allegedly stolen from government coffers between 1995 and 1998.

But the then Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, asked Justice Mamman Kolo of the FCT High Court to strike out the charges on the grounds of “fresh facts” that just emerged concerning the case.

He was silent on whether new charges would be filed against Mohammed or not. Efforts to arraign Mohammed on two previous occasions were unsuccessful because of his repeated absence from court.

But he was present in court when a private prosecuting counsel, Daniel Enwelum, informed the court of Adoke’s instruction to discontinue the case.

Applying to court for the withdrawal of the case, Enwelum said, “I have been instructed by the AGF and Minister of Justice to withdraw the charges as presently filed before this court, because there are fresh facts and documents available to him”.

Punishment: None.

2.) Stella Oduah -N255m car purchase scandal

The committee set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan to probe the N255m bulletproof car scandal in the aviation ministry indicted the Minister, Ms. Stella Oduah.

It was gathered in Abuja that the report of the presidential committee tallied with some findings of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, on the scandal.

There were reports that with the approval of the minister, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) purchased two bulletproof BMW cars at an allegedly inflated rate of N255m.

The development sparked a countrywide controversy with many Nigerians and groups calling for her sack.

Punishment: Case still on trial

3.) Police Pension Fund Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-permanent secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Atiku Abubakar Kigo; the chief accountant, Mrs. Uzoma Cyril Attang, and four others before an Abuja High Court on an 18-count charge of conspiracy, breach of trust and embezzlement of N32.8 billion police pension funds.

The six accused persons were docked before Justice Hussain Baba to whom the case was reassigned following a controversial judgement of the first trial judge, Justice Abubakar Talba who gave a light sentence to one of the accused, John Yusuf, who pleaded guilty to a three-count charge.

But Attang, who was arraigned by the EFCC for the first time in connection with the alleged fraud, was granted N10million bail and two sureties in like sum.

Those who were re-arraigned included Esai Dangabar, Atiku Abubakar Kigo, Ahmed Inuwa Wada, Mrs Veronica Ulonma Onyegbula, Sani Habila Zira, Christian Madubuike, and John Yusuf who had been convicted.

Punishment: Accused got a two years sentence or 750,000 fine. He paid 750,000 as fine.

4.) Stephen Oronsaye -N123bn Naira Fraud

A damning report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation in 2015 indicted a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, over an alleged N123billion fraud perpetrated during his tenure, between 2009 and 2010.

The 169-page report, entitled “Special Audit of the Accounts of the Civil Pensions” found Oronsaye guilty of allegedly presiding over the looting of the nation’s resources during his tenure.

The audit by the auditor-general arose from the work of a Special Audit Team constituted by the federal government in May 2011 to conduct a comprehensive examination of the accounts of the Civilian Pension Department domiciled in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The audit, which covered the period 2005 to 2010, uncovered monumental financial irregularities, opaque transactions, irregular and abnormal running costs, and outright stealing and kick backs said to have reached its zenith during the 18 months that Oronsaye served as Head of Service.

But no action has been taken to bring all those indicted to book.

Punishment: Case still on trial

5.) Kerosene Subsidy Scam

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and dethroned Emir of Kano Mr. Sanusi Lamido had shown that the kerosene subsidy was eliminated in 2009 by a directive of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Further evidence, in the form of official data from across Nigeria, shows that nowhere in the country is kerosene sold at a subsidised rate. It is bought by the NNPC at N150, sold to marketers at N40-N50, but retailed at N170-N250.

Sanusi estimated that $100m goes astray this way each month. The margin of 300-500 per cent over purchase price is economic rent, which never got to the man on the street. In dollar terms, every vessel of kerosene imported by NNPC with federation money costs about $30m and it was sold at $10 or $11m generating rent of $20m per vessel to the syndicate.

It was learnt that since the national assembly members concluded their investigations, no officials of the NNPC or the marketers has been sanctioned, thus emboldening them to continue to import kerosene and allocate to themselves and their cronies.

Apparently due to alleged pecuniary benefits, the NNPC has continued to import kerosene and allocate in questionable circumstances to individuals and groups at the ex-depot price of N40.90.

But rather than selling the product at the subsidised price of N50 per litre at filling stations, the beneficiaries of these allocations sell the product to middlemen at N95 or N100 per litre at the gates of the depots.

These middlemen, it was learnt, truck the product to the filling stations and sell between N130 and N150 per litre. It was alleged that marketers give some of their allocations to some top PPMC officials to ensure that they turn blind eye to the scam.

The failure of the NNPC to implement a presidential directive removing subsidy from kerosene has fuelled suspicion among the stakeholders.

Punishment: None.

6.) Alhaji Maina Gimba -N195 Billion Pension Scam

It is believed that Alhaji Maina Gimba misappropriated billions of naira worth of pension funds, which he claimed to have recovered from pension thieves.

The senate committee probing pension funds management accused him of mopping up pension funds from banks and depositing the money in his private accounts.

According to the committee, this mopping of such funds had made it impossible to pay thousands of pensioners across the country for months.

When he was summoned to appear and clear the air on the committee’s findings, he instituted a N1.5bn case against the senate and the Inspector General of Police.

Things came to a head when the senate recently passed a resolution asking the presidency to sack him within two days or face its wrath.

Although the presidency had initially insisted that only the head of service could sack Maina, it later changed its tone and ordered that disciplinary action should be taken against him for absconding from his duty post without permission.

Punishment: Case ongoing in court.

7.) Mukhtar Ramalan Yero- Fraud case

Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, a former governor of Kaduna State was recently sent to prison. Within five years, Yero without contesting an election became a commissioner, deputy governor and governor.

Yero, who rose from a finance director in Namadi Sambo’s firm (Nalado Nigeria Limited) to become commissioner for finance in 2007, deputy governor in 2010 and governor in December 2012 following the death of Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa in a helicopter crash, spent about a week at the Kaduna Convict Prison.

He was in detention from May 31 to June 6, 2018 together with a former chairman of the PDP in the state, Abubakar Gaya-Haruna; a former Secretary to the State Government Hamza Ishaq and a former Minister of Power, Nuhu Somo Wya.

They are standing trial over an alleged case of fraud instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Punishment: Case still on trial

8.) Jonah Jang -N6.3 billion case

A former governor of Plateau State, retired Air Commodore Jonah David Jang, was a ‘special guest’ at the Jos prison where he spent eight days.

The presence of Jang, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, led to the restoration of power supply at the prison.

Jang, who was a military governor of Benue, defunct Gongola and Plateau states between 2007 and 2015, is facing a 12-count charge of diverting N6.3bn alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam. He pleaded not guilty.

Punishment: Case still on trial.

9.) Bala James Ngilari -N167.8 million case

Perhaps, the case of a former Adamawa State governor, Bala James Ngilari, was the first conviction recorded under this administration.

In March 2017, Ngilari was jailed and convicted for failing to adhere to the procurement laws of the state. In a 75-minute long-ruling, Justice Nathan Musa found the former governor guilty of four charges and discharged him on one, which bordered on conspiracy. He sentenced the former governor to five years in prison.

Punishment: Sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

10.) Reverend Jolly Nyame -N1.64 billion case

After over a decade trial, Reverend Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State, was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for misappropriating funds while in office.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gudu, Abuja, sent Nyame to jail for criminal breach of trust by misappropriating N1.64bn preferred against him by the EFCC.

Born in 1955, Nyame was governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993. He also governed the state from May 1999 to 2007. His conviction was one of landmark successes of the EFCC in recent times.

11.) Senator Peter Nwaoboshi -N805m case

For 48 hours, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was a guest at the Kirikiri maximum security prison over an alleged N805m fraud preferred against him by the EFCC.

Nwaoboshi was arraigned alongside two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Summing Electrical Ltd – on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering before Justice Mohammed Idris. The Delta lawmaker was granted bail on self recognition.

Punishment: Case still on trial

12.) Sule Lamido and sons -N1.351billion fraud case

In July 2015, a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, were remanded in Kurmawa prison on money laundering charges to the tune of N1.351bn.

Theirs was a family affair as the court was told, the money was laundered through four companies belonging to Lamido and his sons.

The companies are Bamaina Holdings Limited, Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited, Bamaina Aluminum Limited and Speeds International Limited.

It was gathered that the former governor was allotted the same cell as his children. Investigation into the case predated the Buhari administration. He is one of the politicians in the PDP eyeing Buhari’s seat.

Punishment: The trial is still ongoing.

13.) Oliseh Metuh -N400 million fraud case

A former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Oliseh Metuh, was arrested over alleged money laundering.

The EFCC accused him of receiving N400 million from a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, believed to be part of the $2.1 billion meant for arms procurement during the previous administration.

Punishment: Sentenced to seven years imprisonment

14.) Bala Mohammed and son -N864 million case

A former Minister of FCT, and current governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and his son, Shamsudeen, were at different times kept at the Kuje prison over allegations of financial misconduct.

Like in the case of the Lamidos, theirs is also a family affair. While the EFCC arraigned the father on a six-count charge bordering on N864 million bribery and false assets declaration, his son was arraigned on a 15-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Punishment: Case still on trial

15.) Ex-NSA Sambo Dasuki -N2.1billion case

A former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, spent 31 months in detention over allegation of mismanagement of $2.1bn meant for the purchase of arms.

Most of other corruption cases involving top shots had their root in the Dasukigate as it is now known. Among those who allegedly participated in the sharing of the arms money are former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa and his Kano State counterpart, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Punishment: Case still ongoing in court

16.) Babangida Aliyu -N2.billion case

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has been listed by the EFCC over allegations of abuse of office and money laundering.

The Chief Servant, as he was fondly called during his reign, is alleged to have diverted N2 billion ecological funds for political purposes.

Punishment: Case still ongoing

17.) Fani-Kayode -N4.9billion fraud case

On same day in June 2016, a former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode and that of Finance, Nenadi Usman, went to separate prisons on remand after they appeared at a court in Lagos over an alleged N4.9 billion fraud.

They were arraigned before Justice Sule Hassan by the EFCC on a 17-count charge. While Fani Kayode was sent to Ikoyi prison, Usman was taken to Kirikiri prison as Ikoyi prison did not have facilities for female inmates.

Punishment: Case still on trial.

18.) Senator Joshua Dariye -N1.16bn fraud case

Senator Joshua Dariye (APC, Plateau Central) was sentenced to 14 years in prison over criminal breach of trust and two years for misappropriation of public funds, to run concurrently.

Dariye, who defected to the APC in September 2016, was sentenced by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court. He is the first member of the ruling party to be convicted.

Out of the 23-count amended charges, he was found guilty of 15 bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.

He was discharged on eight of the charges. Recall that the lawmaker was first arraigned in July 2007. The case which has to do with N1.16bn fraud had been on for over a decade.

Punishment: Sentenced to 14 years in prison

19.) Babachir Lawal -N200 million fraud case

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF), Babachir Lawal was alleged to have given a ₦200 million contract to his own company from monies meant to look after Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He was sacked after protest by the opposition and civil society groups. He has yet to be charged.

Punishment: Case still on trial.

20.) Abdul’aziz Yari -N680m

Former Zamfara State governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, has been engaged in a fierce battle with the EFCC for over a year following allegations that he diverted nearly N700m which formed part of the Paris Club refund due to his state.

In July last year, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered an interim forfeiture of the sum of N500m and $500,000 (N180m) said to have been looted from the Paris Club refunds made by the Federal Government in favour of the 36 states of the federation.

The sum of money said to have been recovered from two firms, First Generation Mortgage Bank Limited, and Gosh Projects Limited, were allegedly linked to the governor.

The EFCC also alleged, in an affidavit filed in support of its ex party application seeking the interim forfeiture of the sums of money, that the N500m was diverted to offset Yari’s personal loan obtained from the First Generation Mortgage Bank Limited.

Punishment: Case still on trial.

21.) Timipre Sylva -N19.7 billion case

Timipre Sylva is a former governor of Bayelsa State and a well known financier and supporter of the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. He was alleged to have looted ₦19.7 billion while serving as governor.

He was facing trial before Justice A. Y. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja. However, two days after President Buhari was sworn in, the new APC government withdrew the charges preferred against Sylva on June 1, 2015 and on October 3, 2018, the EFCC returned to him, 48 houses seized from him during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013, to him.

21.) Atiku Abubakar $100m case

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar was charged for an alleged diversion of over $100m (£51m) said to have been looted from National Treasury, to fund private interests.

22.) Ayodele Fayose

-N2.2 billion case

Ayodele Fayose spent a weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, after he failed to meet his bail conditions before the close of work on Friday, October 26, last year.

The former governor faced an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N2.2 billion and was granted a N50 million bail, on October 24, by a judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Mojisola Olatoregun.

He was ordered to provide two sureties who must issue a N50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance.

The judge also directed that the former governor deposit his international passport with the court. He has since regained freedom after meeting the bail condition.

Punishment: Case still on trial.

23.) Senator Orji Kalu

-N7.2 billion case

Former Governor of Abia State and a sitting Senator Orji Kalu, was late last year sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering.

The court convicted Kalu, now a senator, on all the 39 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

24.) Former Delta State Governor James Ibori -£50m case

James Ibori, a former governor of oil rich

Delta State and who eventually became one of Nigeria’s richest men, was handed a 13-year jail sentence after admitting fraud of nearly £50m, described by the judge as probably “ludicrously low”.

Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 offences relating to conspiracy to launder funds from the state, substantive counts of money laundering and one count of obtaining money transfer by deception and fraud.

He was later sentenced to 13 years in prison for corruption and money laundering charges at the Southwark Crown Court 9 in London in April 17, 2012.

25.) Raymond Dokpesi -N2.1 billion Fraud case

Former chairman of DAAR communications Plc., Raymond Dokpesi, was arraigned before Justice Gabriel Kolawole in December 2015. He pleaded not-guilty to a six-count charge of criminal breach of public procurement law to the tune of N2.1bn.

Punishment: Case still on Trial

26.) Deziani Allison-Madueke

-$90 billion loot

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke was accused of fraud and diversion of funds from the National Treasury by the Americans and British officials to the tune of 6$ billion (1.2 trillion).

She was arrested in 2nd October, 2015 in London and was charged for

$20 billion missing from the petroleum agency,

awarding multi-billion naira contracts without recourse due process,

recklessly spending of government funds and wasting billions of dollars (Nigeria Tax Payers money) inappropriately on private jets. An investigative report sent by some Italian prosecutors indicted Deziani of $1.3 billion fraud.

Punishment: Case awaiting trial in court

27.) Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

-$16 billion Power Project case

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo allegedly spent $16 billion on power project during the 16-year PDP rule.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) conducted a clinical investigation into the allegations against him on the project.

In the same vein, an Ad-Hoc Committee was set up on the Review of the Recommendations in the Report of the Committee on Power on the Investigation into the amount spent on the project between June 1999 and May 2007 without commensurate result.

28.) Peter Odili

-alleged N100b fraud

Former Governor Peter Odili has approached the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt for a restraining order as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) begins investigating him for alleged diversion of over N100 billion belonging to Rivers State.

In the suit numbered FH/PHC/C3/26/2020 and dated February 20, 2020, the applicant is seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the anti-graft agency from arresting, arraigning and prosecuting him in any court pursuant to any investigation that borders on any alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as governor of the state between 1999 and 2007.

Punishment: Case still on trial

29.) Abba Yusuf -N118 million fraud case

Abba Yusuf, a permanent Secretary in the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency, BORMA, is currently facing a 36-count amended charge before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of a Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

Yusuf is being prosecuted alongside Mustapha Kura, transport officer, and Abubakar Mustapha, cashier for criminal conspiracy, forgery, obtaining money by false pretence, misappropriation and diversion of public funds.

Punishment: case on trial.

30.) Ope Saraki -N11.180million fraud case

Ope Saraki a former Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Ope Saraki was on March 24, 2020 arraigned before Justice Babangana Ashigar of a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Saraki, a cousin to the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is facing charges of money laundering.

Punishment: Case on trial

31.) Chief Rashidi Ladoja -N4.7billion case

Chief Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged sum of N4.7billion belonging to Oyo State government.

Delivering judgement in the 11-year-old trial on Ladoja, Justice Mohammed Idris said the evidence brought to court against Ladoja and Waheed Akanbi, a former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance, was “too low on credible evidence”.

”Most of the documents which the EFCC tendered in support of its case were lacking in probative value since relevant witnesses were not called to speak to them”.

Justice Idris said as the prosecution failed to prove any of the 11 counts against Ladoja and Akanbi, he was unable to convict them as requested by the EFCC.

Punishment: Case concluded, Ladoja was freed by the court.

32.) Senator Danjuma Goje -N25billion case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) issued a warrant order to Senator Danjuma following the N25 billion fraud filed against him.

The case, which has been on for close to eight years, has been handed over to the office of the Attorney-General of the federation and has been withdrawn from charges.

Punishment: case concluded, Danjuma Goje was freed by the court.

33.) Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita -N570million fraud case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, March 23, 2020 arraigned the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Winnifred Oyo-Ita before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

She was arraiagned on an 18-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering. She is being prosecuted over a N570, 000, 000 (Five Hundred and Seventy Million Naira) for offences which involve corruption, fraud, obtaining estacodes and Duty Travel Allowance, DTA for journeys either not undertaken or not in existence.

Punishment: case on trial

34.) Rotimi Amaechi – N97billion case

The former governor of Rivers State and the present Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was indicted by the Justice George Omeregi-led Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry of looting ₦97 billion along with co indictees including a former army general.

Punishment: case pending

35.) Robert Azibaola – $40 million case

Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin Robert Azibaola appeared before Federal High Court following alleged money laundering case of $40 million from the office of then National Security Account NSA.

Punishment: case still on trial

36.) Saminu Turaki – N36 billion case

Former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, is alleged to have looted ₦36 billion from the Jigawa State government.

He was first charged before Justice Sabi’u Yahuza of the Federal High Court in Dutse, Jigawa State and currently facing trial before justice Nnamdi Dimgba at the FCT High Court.

Punishment: case still on trial

37.) Murtala Nyako – 69 billion fraud case

Former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, was alleged to have looted ₦29 billion and N40 billion belonging to Adamawa State government.

Nyako is currently facing trial of fraud and money laundering before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

Punishment: Case still on trial.

38.) Dudafa Waripamo-Owei -N830 million

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei alleged to have looted N830 million from the National Treasury for personal interest is

currently facing trial over N830 million allegedly kept in accounts of four different companies.

Punishment: Case still on trial

39.) Senator Abdullahi Adamu -N15 billion case

A former governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu,

is alleged to have looted ₦15 billion with the help of 18 co accused. Charged on March 3, 2010, the case has continued to linger in court.

40.) Mustafa Adebayo Balogun widely known as Kumawu, was appointed Inspector General of the Police in March 2002 and was forced to retire because of widespread charges of corruption in January 2005.

41.) Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Tafa Balogun was dragged to court on a 56-count charge bordering on concealing of vital information from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged business concerns and interests in some companies amounting to over N17.7 billion.

Punishment: 6 months imprisonment, seizure of $150m worth of property and a fine of N4m.

42.) Bello Lafiaji: €165,000 Case

Alhaji Lafiaji, former NDLEA boss and his Special Assistant, Usman Amali were arraigned by the Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on a seven-count charge of abuse of office and conspiracy in 2008. One of the allegations against them was that the sum of €164,300 seized from one Ikenna Onochie, a drug suspect was diverted by Lafiaji and his aide. A new twist emerged when the suspect claimed that it was €165,000 that was missing. The purpose of the said money was part of the exhibits seized from Onochie’s house in his Maryland, Lagos when he was arrested for being in possession of 3.2 kg of cocaine and heroin in 2005.

Punishment: Lafiaji and his erstwhile special assistant Usman Amali in 2008 on a seven-count charge of abuse of office and conspiracy, were convicted and jailed for seven years.

43.) Dan Etete: $1.1bn Case

The former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum faced several charges bordering on corruption and money laundering, hanging over Eni and Shell; one of the most prolific oil fields in Africa (nine billion barrels).

This is one of the largest corruption scandals in the continent’s history, and involves Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company, as well as senior executives of its Dutch-British competitor.

Punishment: None

44.) The Halliburton

– $182 million Bribery Scandal

The Halliburton scandal involved the alleged payment of over $180 million to senior Nigerian officials, including, allegedly past heads of states, by officials of an American firm, Halliburton, to secure a construction contract for a liquefied natural gas plant in Bonny Island in the Niger Delta area.

A network of secretive banks and offshore tax havens was used to transfer $182 million in bribes to Nigerian officials in exchange for $6 billion in engineering and construction work for an international consortium of companies that included a then Halliburton subsidiary.

Several foreigners who were involved in the scandal were prosecuted in their home countries, while the Nigerian authorities failed to prosecute the country’s citizens involved in the scandal.

A British lawyer, Jeffery Telsa who facilitated bribes through secret Swiss HSBC accounts in his name and names of family members, pleaded guilty to the bribery charges.

Tesler began planning the bribe payments in 1994 and transferred small amounts of money through Switzerland in July 1996 till 2003.

At the end of his 2012 sentencing he said, “There is no day when I do not regret my weakness of character. I allowed myself to accept standards of behavior in a business culture which can never be justified. I accepted the system of corruption that existed in Nigeria. I turned a blind eye to what was happening, and I am guilty of the offenses charged.”

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who was CEO of Halliburton before he was elected, was indicted by Nigeria in 2010. He was later cleared when Halliburton worked out a $35 million settlement.

According to International Consortium of Investigative journalists: Leaked files revealed that Tesler had financial ties to two former Nigerian officials, Rtd. Major General Chris Garuba, chief of staff to former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar who himself allegedly received bribes as president; and Andrew Agom, a senior government official who was killed in an attack on a motorcade.

A 2010 Nigerian government document reportedly included three Nigerian presidents, a vice-president, a minister, intelligence chiefs and corporate titans in a list of bribery beneficiaries. The report did not name Garuba or Agom.

In February 2016, the EFCC reopened investigation into the unresolved Halliburton bribery case. In the process, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Damian Dodo, was quizzed for eight hours by a new panel of operatives who had a goal to get to the root of the bribery scam.

Punishment: Foreigners who were found guilty of the scandal were prosecuted and jailed in their home countries, while Nigerians who allegedly received the bribes are yet to be charged to court.

