Reports have emerged that at least 10 Nigerians who registered for evacuation from the United Kingdom due to the Coronavirus pandemic, have tested positive for the virus.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement gave conditions for Nigerians residing outside the country, to be evacuated.

Some of the conditions was that intending returnees would pay for their journey back home and would be tested for COVID-19 before coming back to Nigeria.

According to a source in the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, most of those who tested positive were not resident in the UK, but went to the European country for business and educational purposes.

The source also said they have been isolated and have started treatment; and there are fears that the confirmed cases might have infected others.

Efforts are now being made to begin contact-tracing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

