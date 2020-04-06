The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Lagos State have recovered from the virus.

He said this in a series of tweets via his verified handle on Sunday.

He explained that the recovered patients comprise a 10-year-old girl, as well as two males and females respectively.

This comes barely 24 hours after one person was discharged from the government’s Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of the state.

In the tweets, Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed that the new set of patients discharged on Sunday tested negative twice to COVID-19.

He added that they were thereafter released from the facility to reunite with their families.

According to the governor, this brings the total number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from the facility at Yaba to 29.

He stressed that despite the indications that the state appeared to be winning the battle against coronavirus, it was imperative that the government and residents remain steadfast to curtail the spread of the disease.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, appealed to the people of the state to continue to observe social distancing, as well as stay in their houses as part of efforts to tackle the outbreak.

He also thanked the frontline health workers, as well as members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operation Centre for all their effort.

ChannelsTV

