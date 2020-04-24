On Thursday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 981 .

Of the new infections, 78 were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, and 5 in Ogun state according to the NCDC.

The country’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 31 while 197 have recovered.

108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 78 in Lagos

14 in FCT

5 in Ogun

4 in Gombe

3 Borno

2 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Kwara

1 in Plateau As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19reported in Nigeria.

