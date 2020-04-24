On Thursday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 981 .
Of the new infections, 78 were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, and 5 in Ogun state according to the NCDC.
The country’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 31 while 197 have recovered.
108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
78 in Lagos
14 in FCT
5 in Ogun
4 in Gombe
3 Borno
2 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Kwara
1 in Plateau
As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19reported in Nigeria.