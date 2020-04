On Friday, April 24, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control announced thag 114 new cases of coronavirus have been reported;

80 in Lagos

21 in Gombe

5 in FCT

2 in Zamfara

2 in Edo

1 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Kaduna

1 in Sokoto

Which brings the total to 1095 confirmed cases of reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 208

Deaths: 32

