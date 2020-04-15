The house to house search for potential COVID-19 patients by the Lagos State Government may have started yielding results, as 119 people have been discovered to be living with symptoms of the dreaded disease.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayom at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Abayomi, a total of 118,000 households had been reached in the search of possible COVID-19 cases in communities, adding that the search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state which had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

“We’ve embarked on an active case search in communities. The idea is to go to hot spots and go from door to door with our health personnel. So far, in the last two days, we’ve visited 118,000 households and we’re looking for the typical symptoms of COVID-19. We’ve identified about 119 people who have the symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19.

“But let me remind you that COVID-19 is one of the viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. There are many viruses. So, the idea is to take samples from these 119 and analyse them and that would give us an idea of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in the communities,” Abayomi said.

