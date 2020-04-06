Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, several countries have began evacuating their citizens out of Nigeria. The latest country to carryout an evacuation exercise is Lebanon.

The Lebanese government on Sunday, April 5, evacuated one hundred and forty of its nationals via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The passengers were reportedly flown out of the Lagos airport by Middle East Airlines (MEA), after series of screening and checks were carried out.

The aircraft flew into the country under humanitarian arrangement and departed the country on Sunday evening.

