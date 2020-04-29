On Monday night, 30 Almajiris, who are among the over 500 being isolated at the NYSC camp in Kiyawa local Government of Jigawa state, escaped the isolation Centre.

According to Channels TV ,all have been recaptured and brought back to the isolation centre.

According to him, the parents of the children played a vital role in retrieving the escaped children.

On April 22, the Kano state government evacuated more than 500 Almajiris to Jigawa state, their state of origin, to ensure total compliance with the social distancing measure designed to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

On Monday, the Gombe state government followed Kano’s lead by evacuating over 50 Almajiris to Jigawa.

The Jigawa state government decided to keep them in isolation for 14 days before they are declared safe to be with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

