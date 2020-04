On Thursday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says about 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

He appealed to medical workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight to always protect themselves while giving treatment to infected patients.

Details to come…

