According to the NCDC, Nigeria has recorded 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest in a day so far.

In a tweet on Friday, the NCDC reported 32 cases in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo, and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

The agency also recorded an increase of four deaths, bringing total casualties to 17.

However, the number of discharged patients rose by seven to 159.

The virus has now killed more than 1,000 people across Africa since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally using official figures.

According to data compiled late Friday, Algeria is the African country with the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Egypt with 205, Morocco 135 and South Africa 50.

However, Africa is reported to have suffered less than other regions from COVID-19.

