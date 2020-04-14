A 56-year-old Nigerian man has died of COVID19-related complications in Lagos.

This was announced today on Twitter by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.

According to the Commissioner, the deceased recently returned to the country from the US.

”13 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos are now 192. 6 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 5 males and 1 female were discharged. Total number of #COVID19 patients that have recovered and discharged are now 61. A 56 year old NigeriaN; male who recently returned from the United States has died of #COVID19 related complication. This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.” he tweeted.

