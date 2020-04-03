Nigeria has recorded six new COVID-19 infections as the total cases have risen to 190.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the six new infections in Osun State through its Twitter handle on Friday.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there were 190 confirmed cases, 20 patients have been discharged while two deaths were recorded”.

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the agency said Lagos has 98 infections, FCT- 38, Osun- 20, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.

This comes shortly after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that 11 more people had been discharged from the government’s facility in Yaba.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a series of tweets on Thursday.

He revealed that the persons – two females and nine males – have fully recovered and have tested negative for COVID-19, weeks after they tested positive for the disease.

