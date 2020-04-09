The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state has discharged seven coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

He announced this on his Twitter handle.

“Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world. Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19. This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the State known as Active Case Search,” the governor tweeted.

He added that the 7 patients include one female and six males. Three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

