The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Wednesday released 73 inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Correctional Centres in Delta.

Umukoro, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the exercise, stated that the gesture was part of an interim measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He disclosed that the categories of inmates qualified for pardon included inmates who are 60 years and above.

The chief judge also stated that inmates with health issues likely to terminate in death and inmates with minor offenses were considered for the pardon.

According to him, inmates who have less than 3 years term left to serve having served a substantial term were also considered.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that

45 male inmates and 1 female inmate were released at the Correctional centre in Agbor, while 27 male inmates where set free at the Correctional centre in Ogwashi – Uku.

The Controller of Corrections, Delta State command, Mr Friday Esezobor, who spoke on behalf of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour.

He advised them not to return to crime and criminality, but rather channel their time and energy into a productive ventures.

Esezobor expressed the NCS’s appreciation to the state government for the kind gesture.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

