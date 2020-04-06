On Sunday, April 5, the National Centre for Disease Control reported that eight new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State

“As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are

232 confirmed cases

33 discharged

5 deaths

A breakdown of cases by state:

Lagos- 120

FCT- 47

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Edo- 9

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 5

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

