On Wednesday during a state wide broadcast at the Government House in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi mentioned that eight persons suspected to have been infected with Coronavirus in the state have tested negative.

According to him, the government has completed a state of the art COVID-19 Centre for testing of cases relating to the virus.

While directing the closure of all borders, ban of religious gatherings, burial and wedding ceremonies as well as bars across the state, the governor explained that Observation Centres have been established in six locations across the state.

