Nearly 90 percent of coronavirus patients placed on ventilators between March 1 and April 4 at hospitals within Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system, were reported to have died, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Among those who were on ventilators, the mortality rate of those aged over 65 was 97.2 percent and 76.4 percent for those aged between 18 and 65, the report shows.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Northwell Health COVID-19 Research Consortium and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, looked at 5,700 COVID-19 patients admitted to 12 hospitals within Northwell Health between March 1 and April 4.

“New York has become the epicenter of this epidemic. Clinicians, scientists, statisticians and laboratory professionals are working tirelessly to provide best care and comfort to the thousands of COVID-19 patients in our Northwell hospitals,” said Karina W. Davidson, professor and senior vice president at the Feinstein Institutes. “Through our consortium, we will share our clinical and scientific insights as we evolve the ways to care for and treat COVID-19 patients.”

The latest study is believed to be “the first large case series of sequentially hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S.,” the report said. Northwell Health serves nearly 11 million people across New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

“Dr. Davidson and the Northwell Consortium research team provide a crucial early insight into the front line response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and chief executive officer of the Feinstein Institutes. “These observational studies and other randomized clinical trial results from the Feinstein Institutes will improve the care for others confronting Covid outbreaks.”

The majority of patients in the study were reported to be male and the median age of all patients was 63. The mortality rates were recorded to be higher for male patients than female patients at every adult 10-year age interval.

A third of all patients (1,734) were reported to have a fever, 986 had a high respiratory rate and 1,584 patients received supplemental oxygen. Patients were reported to have been discharged after around four days, on average.

Of the 2,634 patients who were either discharged or died by the end of the study, “14.2% were treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), 12.2% received invasive mechanical ventilation, 3.2% were treated with kidney replacement therapy, and 21% died,” the study notes, while 88.1 percent of the patients placed on a ventilator died.

“Mortality rates for those in the 18-to-65 and older-than-65 age groups who did not receive mechanical ventilation were 19.8% and 26.6%, respectively. There were no deaths in the younger-than-18 age group,” the report said.

Of the patients who were discharged or had died, 16.6 percent were younger than 50 years old. For both patients who were discharged and those who died, the percentage of patients who were treated in the ICU or placed on a ventilator was higher in the 18-to-65 age group compared with the older-than-65 years age group, the study showed.

