The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has disclosed that 90 percent of Coronavirus patients recover without intervention.

He said this while commenting on the quick recovery of Governor Makinde of Oyo State who recovered in less than one week after testing positive for the virus.

Ihekweazu said;

“We should remember that 90 per cent of these patients recover without any intervention. So, if you take something and say you recovered and that something is why you recovered, it doesn’t quite add up. So, hopefully, there will be some treatment emerging over the next few years but remember that people recover from many viruses; that’s the way it happens.

“There are very few viruses with a cure. Even the ones that have a bad outcome like lassa fever – 20 per cent of patients die from it – it still means that 80 per cent of patients will recover without any treatment. What happens is that the body is supported to recover on its own. So, you go to a hospital and for COVID-19, you’re given oxygen. Oxygen is not really a treatment; it’s to keep you alive for long enough for you to recover yourself.”

The NCDC DG also appealed to political leaders to refrain from announcing details of COVID-19 cases in their states, and leave such actions to experts.

