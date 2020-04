On Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos, 5 in Katsina and 4 in Ogun State.

The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.

Deaths in the other hand, have risen to 28.

However, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print