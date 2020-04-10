After recovering from the coronavirus disease, 91 Coronavirus patients have tested positive again for the virus. This is according to the Korean Center For Disease Control (KCDC).

The KCDC disclosed that a viral test on such cases were being conducted as the 91 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus immediately after they were released from quarantine.

According to the Director-General of the KCDC, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the test results will be out at least two weeks from now as the Korean Health officials will investigate if those who retested positive had an antibody that would indicate whether they had recovered.

“We are isolating viral cells from respiratory organs of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 again,” KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong told reporters on Friday.

KCDC officials and the W.HO believe that the virus was highly likely to have been reactivated in its hosts cells, instead of the people being reinfected, as they tested positive again immediately they were released from quarantine.

