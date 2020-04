On Tuesday, April 29, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 195 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed.

With 80 positive cases confirmed, Lagos recorded the highest number of cases, Kano had 38 cases and Ogun State recorded 15 cases.

80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa

Discharged: 255

Deaths: 44

