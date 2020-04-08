The Akwa Ibom Government has begun the construction of a 300-bed isolation centre at Ituk Mbang hospital, as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this at a news conference in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ekuwem said that the Ituk Mbang isolation centre would complement the existing isolation centres at IDH Ikot Ekpene and Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo.

He said that the five persons earlier confirmed to be coronavirus positive in the state were in good condition and under close observation by a team of medical experts.

The SSG added that contact tracing for those who might have come in contact with the confirmed cases had begun in accordance with standard medical procedures.

“Construction work has commenced on a 300-bed Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang to complement existing isolation centres in Ikot Ekpene and Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

“All five reported positive test cases of COVID-19 in the state earlier taken in isolation custody are hale and hearty while awaiting the conduct of a reconfirmation test.

“Even though, they have not shown any noticeable symptoms, they are under close observation by a team of specialised medical experts,’’ Ekuwem said.

He said that government had increased the number of isolation centres and acquired 19 ventilators.

Ekuwem added that the state government had procured and distributed large numbers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other requisite tools to relevant health care institutions across the state.

According to him, government has concluded plans to provide relief materials to Akwa Ibom residents to cushion the effect of lockdown, which entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

“A Disbursement Committee will soon announce the disbursement modalities directly to all villages in Akwa Ibom state. The mode of disbursements to village will enable trickle down to give succour to all and sundry.

“It is worthy of note that the rice mill that was commissioned a few years ago is meeting the rice needs of the state, especially at a time like this,’’ he said.

The SSG also said that state had received some donations from corporate organisations and individuals as part of their contributions to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, solicited for more donations from multinationals companies, corporate organisations and individuals to support the state government in containing the pandemic.

He urged residents to continue to observe all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued and adhere to the social distancing directive.

“While the Governor is in the fore front of the fight against the pandemic threatening our state, it is imperative for residents and citizens to remain law abiding and fully observe the lockdown order as contained in the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020,’’ he said.

According to reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on April 1 announced five positive cases of the COVID-19 in the state.

Based on the announcement, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, in a broadcast ordered restriction of movement in the state with effect from April 3 and to last for 14 days to enhance contact tracing.

