The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has appealed to law enforcement agencies across the country to allow free movement of petroleum products by tanker drivers during the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement signed on Tuesday, the group said the exemption granted by President Buhari to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.

“The Federal Government counts on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the nook and cranny of the country during the period of the restriction,” Kennie Obateru, NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division said in the statement.

He also advised motorists not to engage in panic buying noting that NNPC holds over 2.6billion litres of petrol enough to last through the period of the lockdown and beyond.

