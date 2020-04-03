The Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos (Anglican Communion) has donated N5 million to the Ogun State Government in the fight against the Coronavirus in the state.

Speaking during the presentation, the Bishop of Remo Diocese, Archbishop Olusina Fape, said it had become imperative for the church to support the government with its widow’s mite.

Fape, who led a delegation of Bishops to the Governor’s office on Friday, said the “token contribution” is from the 13 Dioceses in Ogun and Lagos states under the Province of Lagos.

The Archbishop was accompanied by the Bishops Emmanuel Adekunle of Egba, Samuel Ogundeji of Egba-West and Babatunde Ogunbanwo of Ijebu-Southwest Dioceses.

He commended the state government for its concerted efforts towards halting the spread of the pandemic.

He expressed optimism that the church’s contribution would assist the state government in its effort to ensure the containment of the pandemic.

Reading a letter that was presented to the state government the delegation said:

“Whatever touches our people, as a religious body, equally touches us.

“And when we look at what the government of Ogun State has done under the leadership of Gov. Dapo Abiodun, in our own little way, we decided to identify with our state.

“And then we have decided to show our identification in a practical way, that what we are going through as a state, not only as a state but even within community and the nation, Nigeria is good.

“It is on that note that we have come to make our presentation.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic a few weeks ago, we have watched and noticed your noble efforts to combat this dreadful disease.

“All your proactive measures are highly commendable and we are very proud of the achievements so far.

“So, on behalf of the bishops, clergy and laity of the entire Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), it’s not how big it is but we still want to tell you we identify with you.

“If we have more we would do more. But we just want to show our own concern that we identify with you in this matter.

“So, we are making a humble donation of N5 million to support your good efforts in combating this dreadful disease.

“No matter how little it is, we believe you will be able to channel it towards achieving what you feel is necessary.

“The money has been transferred direct to Ogun State COVID-19 Fund at Zenith Bank account 1017227484, through Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mobolaji Bank Anthony branch, Ikeja, Lagos as contained in a letter which will be presented to you.

“It is our prayer that the Good Lord will grant unto you the wisdom to be able to lead the good people of Ogun State so that at the end of this pandemic, we will be numbered.

“None of the members of our family will be missing”.

Responding on behalf of the state, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, thanked the church for the support offered the state towards fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

She said apart from the monetary donation, the church should also support the country and the state government with prayers in order to overcome the viral disease.

Present at the occasion were Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Salisu Shuaib.

