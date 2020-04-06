On Sunday, April 5, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus was admitted to hospital.

According to the BBC “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” the spokesperson said.

The Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

For purely precautionary reasons, he has gone to hospital for tests.

It was considered sensible for doctors to see Mr Johnson in person given he has ongoing symptoms, the spokeswoman says. He remains in charge of the UK government, and is in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials.

The news comes a day after Johnson’s pregnant fiancé, Carrie Symonds announced that she had experienced coronavirus symptoms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to remain in hospital overnight.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to chair the government’s next coronavirus meeting.

Johnson has worked from home since it was announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on 27 March.

Since then Johnson continued to have persistent symptoms, including a high temperature.

He chaired a coronavirus meeting via video-link on Friday morning.

He was last seen in public applauding the NHS and other key workers from his flat in Downing Street on Thursday.

