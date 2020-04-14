UK prime minister, Boris Johnson tested negative for Covid-19 before he left St Thomas’ Hospital in central London yesterday to begin his recovery at his official country retreat.

His spokesman said it was standard practice to ensure that patients were clear of the infection before they were discharged.

Boris has spoken to his deputy, Dominic Raab, but will refrain from doing any government work as he starts his convalescence at Chequers.

He will not play any part in a review of the lockdown that is widely expected to keep the present restrictions in place, according to a government source.

