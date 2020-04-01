Following the spread of the novel coronavirus across the nation, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ini Okopido decries the state government for not implementing regulations given by the Presidency and World Health Organization (WHO).

The Street Journal reports that Mr Okopido said this in a statement as he issued a notice that all APC workers in the state should shut down and work from home for their safety and to avoid the spread of the virus.

The statement reads:

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC)

AKWA IBOM STATE CHAPTER

149 IKOT EKPENE ROAD, UYO

PRESS RELEASE

COVID – 19 AND DISCORDANT TONE IN AKWA IBOM STATE

1. The All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom Chapter has not ceased to ponder at the discordant tones and unprofessional approach by the Government of Akwa Ibom State on the management of the dreaded Corona virus otherwise known as COVID_19 pandemic that is ravaging the Globe. What we have witnessed in the state is at best a lackadaisical attitude at the containment of the Global pandemic that is taking both human and economic toll even from developed World super Powers with presumed capacity to contain the ravaging virus.

2. In a Statewide broadcast on the Corona virus pandemic a fortnight ago, Governor Udom Emmanuel stated with emphasis that there was no confirmed case of COVID -19 in the state and appraised measures put in place by Federal Government to abate further spread of the Corona virus disease. Short of the full complements of the various measures prescribed by WHO for the prevention, containment and management of the disease if and when it does hit the state, Government discountenanced strict compliance with “Social Distancing” declaring that “there was no need to shut down our public schools. . . and further averred that residents were free to go about their normal businesses”.

3. Government preparedness for the COVID -19 pandemic ran into a storm drawing the angst of the State NMA and allied professional Associations who debunked the propriety of the claims made by government via statements credited to both the Commissioner for Information and his counterpart in the Health Ministry. Amidst allegations of partisanship, the State NMA remained professional and refuted the allegation and chastised Government for improper management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Perhaps the dust appears to have been settled and in what seemed like a volte face, Government reversed some of its earlier decisions and actions save of course the full implementation of measures prescribed for the containment of COVID -19 Virus as done in other geographical locations. Presumably, the pressure on Government may have provoked the hurriedly enacted Order or Regulation signed into law by the Governor as “The Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulation 2020”. The Order which is temporary, defines government’s actions etc at curbing the spread of COVID – 19 pandemic in the state.

5. It is a settled scientific fact that COVID-19 Virus does not move. It is spread by infected humans as they move from place to place. As reported, all index cases in the country were persons infected in a given geographical location who thereafter travelled to Nigeria to spread the virus. Akwa Ibom is accessible by Air, land and sea. Entry by air is easily monitored but not so for entry by land and sea. Our land boarders should be under lock and key accessible only upon compliance with given medical protocols. This is even more so, for our extensive coastline that provides access to travellers from the Central African region. Just as it is done at Victor Attah International airport, we need to see control posts established in all known land and sea entry points and similar precautionary measures replicated at these points.

6. Human interactions particularly large congregation of persons has been identified as potent means of infection and spread of COVID -19. That is why social distancing is a recommended preventive measure.We however commend the state Government for reversing its earlier decision and having schools closed. Accordingly, the State Government should liase with neighbouring States to create food corridors and establish designated food markets across the state.

7. We dare say that the world nay Akwa Ibom is at war with COVID_19 considering the death toll recorded in other geographical locations. Nothing should be left to chance or taken for granted. Yes, Akwa Ibom is a state named after God but we cannot hide in the cloak of religion to tempt God. The knowledge of science through the wisdom of God is profitable for our understanding and guidance.

8.Currently, there are only 5 COVID_19 test centres across the country; 2 in Lagos,and each in Abuja, Edo and Osun States. The claim by Government that Akwa Ibom state has no confirmed case of COVID_19 is grossly unfounded and not evidence basedbecause the state has no testing facilities.

9. We commend and appreciate the donations made by public spirited and wealthy Nigerians including corporate organizations Nationwide towards the resolution of this pandemic. We implore Governments at all levels to take charge and commit the resources at their disposal to contain COVID – 19 for the benefit of mankind. We particularly appreciate the United Bank of Africa (UBA Plc) for the donation of N28.5Million to the Government of Akwa Ibom state and urge the Government to take urgent steps to provide diagnostic and test centres for use in the state.

10. The social, print and electronic media are awashed with several reports of asymptomatic infected persons in the country. APC Leadership in the state therefore strongly advises and encourages its members and indeed both indigenes and residents of the state to adhere strictly to the prescribed instructions and precautionary measures to abate further spread of the virus. We also urge HE, Governor Udom Emmanuel to ensure the enforcement of these safety measures.

11. In furtherance of such precautionary measures as directed by President Mohammadu Buhari in his recent address to the Nation on COVID_19, pandemic, the State Party Leadership has directed all APC offices across the state to remain closed with immediate effect. Party officials and employees of the Party (except security officers) are directed to work from home till further notice.

Signed

Hon. Ini Okopido

State Chairman, APC

Akwa Ibom State

30 – 03 -2020

