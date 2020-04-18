The Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari has died, weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The news of his death was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina.

Read the Press Release below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

CHIEF OF STAFF TO PRESIDENT, ABBA KYARI PASSES ON

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangement will be announced shortly.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

April 18, 2020

