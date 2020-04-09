A Chinese medical team comprising of 15 health workers have arrived in Nigeria The team landed at the Nmamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a chartered Air Peace aircraft on Wednesday afternoon.

The medical team are expected to assist Nigeria in efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were received at the airport by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehainre.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday explained that the team would complement ongoing efforts to tackle the pandemic, after controversies trailed the news of Chinese medical experts coming into the country.

Boss Mustapha who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, appealed to medical experts in the country to welcome and accept their help as many other countries had.

“I wish to clarify that all the countries of the world are seeking assistance and are receiving help in the fight against COVID-19 – even the United States is looking for help elsewhere,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha further said, “The support coming from China is a cooperate social responsibility initiated by CCECC, a company with a total volume of infrastructural contracts in Nigeria worth over N10 billion.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

