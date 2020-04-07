The Lagos state commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi has alerted Lagosians hat local transmission of Coronavirus is increasing in the state.

He spoke at a press conference on Monday April 6, saying that 82 percent of the total COVID-19 cases were imported into the country as at week 4. However in the following week, it was revealed that 45 percent of new Coronavirus patients had no travel history which is an indication that local transmission was increasing.

He said;

“At the end of week 4, 82% of the patients imported the disease from abroad while 18% had no travel history. “By the end of week 5, 45% of the patients have no travel history. This shows that the importation is decreasing and local transmission is increasing.”

The commissioner also stated that Lagos has 120 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, out of which 29 have been discharged.

He added;

“There have been 120 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Lagos. 87 of the cases are still active, 29 have been discharged, 2 have been evacuated and we have had 2 fatalities. “The death that occurred at LUTH, all concerned have been put under isolation and will be observed for 14 days.”

Abayomi finally stated that 93 percent of the cases are Nigerians while seven percent are foreign nationals.

