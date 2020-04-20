On Monday, the Cross River State Government began making monthly payment of 30,000 stipends to beneficiaries of the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) as a way to cushion the effect of theCOVID-19 lockdown on poor residents. This disbursement is in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Commissioner for International Development Cooperation in the state, Inyang Asibong, during the distribution of the funds in Akampa Local Government Area of the state said the aim is to assist the vulnerable during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic to meet their needs.

The commissioner also added that the government has approved the payment for beneficiaries who are engaged in community services such as sanitation, clearing of gutters, erosion control among others.

Governor Ben Ayade had earlier imposed new restrictions on residents of the state including ‘no mask no movement.’

Cross River has no confirmed case of COVID-19, however, it shares border with Cameroon which has over 1,000 confirmed cases.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

