Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule, on Erosion Control and Waste Management, has urged the people of Karu, to continue to obey the curfew imposed by the governor.

This, he said was to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state and the country.

Jibrin-Gurku, who was a former lawmaker representing Karu/Gitata constituency, stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu.

He said that the state government had imposed the curfew due to the population and the proximity of Karu to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Jubrin-GurkuAbdullahi added that the curfew was in the interest of the health of the people of the state and for the overall development of the country.

“We are all aware that coronavirus is a global pandemic, which needs collective efforts to be curbed.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule has taken some measures towards curtailing the spread of the virus in the country.

“One of the measures taken was the curfew imposed in Karu. This was done to protect our lives and for a healthy society.

“Karu is one of the densely populated local government areas in Nasarawa State and it is because of its proximity to FCT.

“The curfew was not to cause hardship for the people of Karu but to save the lives of the people as well as to curtail the spread of this disease, coronavirus,” he added.

Jibrin-Gurku also urged the people in the state to adhere strictly to government directives on COVID-19, to curtail its spread in the country.

According to him, some of the preventive measures against coronavirus are regular washing of hands, avoid touching the face, social distancing, maintain personal hygiene, among others.

It will be recalled that on April 2, the Nasarawa State government imposed curfew on Karu community.

NAN

