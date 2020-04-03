The Delta State Government has released a time table for television/radio open distance learning for JS3 and SS3 students during the temporary closure of schools due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said this in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

According to him, the programme, tagged “Delta State Teleclass”, which is in partnership with the state Ministry of Information, is a television and radio open distance learning programme.

“The programme is for students in the state preparing for 2020 BECE and WASSCE/NECO examinations to ensure that students learning do not stop during this period of schools’ closure.

“The programme which will be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Asaba, 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Warri television and radio stations, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Bridge Radio, Asaba, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Crown FM, Warri, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The programme will be aired from Monday to Friday each week from April 4 to May 1, 2020, in the first instance for 30 minutes each for JSS3 and SSS3 per station.

“On Monday, JSS and SSS will have Mathematics, while on Tuesday will be English Language for both categories.

“JSS will have Basic Science and Technology on Wednesday, just as SSS will have Physics same day.

“On Thursday will be National Value for JSS, while their senior counterparts will have Chemistry same day. Pre-Vocational Studies will be aired on Friday for JSS while same day SSS will study Biology,” he said.

The commissioner advised parents and guardians to ensure that their children were armed with their writing materials and listen to the free lessons.

