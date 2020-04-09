The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says Christians have to regard this year’s Easter as a season of sacrifice by humanity due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world .

The Chairman of Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev John Hayab, said this during an interview on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hayab said that Easter used to remind Christians how Jesus Christ atoned for the salvation of the whole world and humanity in general.

“As Christians, we are expected to love, care and make sacrifices that will change our homes, churches,

communities and the nation.

“No sacrifice is too much for the good of all mankind.

“Jesus Christ, our example, accepted the pains and sufferings on the cross to make our lives better and give us hope and assurance of salvation and eternity for mankind,” he said.

According to Hayab, this year’s Easter has come at a time the world is facing a devastating pandemic and over 1.5million people have been infected with coronavirus all over the world and close to 300 of them are in Nigeria.

He said that there were cases of people who had died and some recovering from the dreaded disease .

“This calls for more sacrifices from all of us.

“Sacrifice to stay at home and stay safe. Sacrifice to observe social and physical distancing”, he said.

He also appealed to the residents of the state to obey the guidelines that would prevent them from contacting COVID-19.

He said the residents should always wash their hands with soap and running water as well as follow all the advice that the government’s committee on COVID-19, healthcare workers and NCDC had given.

Hayab said, “It takes sacrifice and discipline to strictly follow the guidelines but it will be profitable for us if we follow them.

“CAN chapter in Kaduna State wishes to acknowledge the sacrifices being made by the health workers, security agencies, government officials, religious leaders and all stakeholders since COVID-19 started in Nigeria.

“We wish to sincerely appeal to all citizens to redouble the sacrifices they are making to help restore good health and good living into our society.

“Easter would have been meaningless without the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.

“We are, therefore, using this medium to call on all the leaders of various faith-based organisations to intensify prayers for our country, our leaders, health workers and those enforcing the lockdown orders for God to protect them and grant us victory over COVID-19.”

Hayab said that as Kaduna State and some others would be observing this year’s Easter ceremonies in their different homes because of the lockdown, they should regard it as sacrifice for the well-being of the country.

He said that the people should also rejoice because they would be performing an act that would please Jesus, the chief celebrant at Easter.

“May God accept our sacrifices,heal all victims of COVID-19 and restore peace and stability to our country and the whole world this Easter,” he said.

