President Muhammadu Buhari urges Nigerians to remain faithful and hopeful in God.

This was mentioned in his goodwill message to Christians in celebration of Easter.

“Although this year’s Easter comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an opportunity for all be hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation will triumph.”

The president also enjoined all Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecutions and displayed endurance.

“This year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which Covid-19 has held the entire world.

There is no better opportunity than now for all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation shall pull through this most difficult trial.

“Unprecedented in living memory, majority of Christians have found themselves marking Easter in a subdued manner, away from the usual congregation in churches. This is unusual and very unfortunate.

“However, I wish to enjoin our Christian compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety. Jesus Christ represented man’s ability to withstand temporary pains in the hope of everlasting glory,” Buhari said.

The President urged all stakeholders – individuals and groups – to play their part to the fullest as advised by scientists and medical experts in confronting COVID-19.

“As I stated in my national broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020, since there is currently no known vaccine against the virus, “the best and most efficient way to avoid getting infected is through regular hygiene and sanitary practices as well as social distancing,” he said.

He also commended and identified the encouraging containment and ameliorating strategies put in place by members of the Presidential Task Force to combat COVID-19.

According to the President, measures like restriction of movements and closure of business premises put in place by the Federal Government is a sacrifice in everybody’s interest to save Nigeria from calamity.

He added that the welfare of everyone is paramount and the Federal Government will continue to be uppermost in plans, and efforts to supply all with basic means of survival.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

