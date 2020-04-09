Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have revealed that they have agreed with the Federal Government to provide a two-month rebate of free electricity to customers nationwide to make life easier during the lockdown period.

The DisCos’ spokesman, Sunday Oduntan, in a statement to Daily Trust on Wednesday, said this was done in recognition of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has caused on the economic and daily lives of the customers.

He stated, “We’re also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period.

We believe this is a welcome development, however, the question is: Will there be constant power supply?

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

