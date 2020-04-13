The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has refuted claims that the federal government invited Chinese doctors to help in the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

The Minister made the clarification while appearing on Channels TV’s News at 10.

Ehanire said the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) brought in the doctors to help the federal government.

The Minister also revealed that the doctors are currently in isolation and they will soon start a video conferencing with them to learn from their experience.

He said;

“I think in the first place we didn’t bring them in, and I think China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in its wisdom and probably in its corporate social responsibility thought they should bring people in to come and help us and give advice,” Ehanire said.

“We didn’t issue an invitation, but we are not unhappy that they are here because we can learn from their experience.

“These people have been through it, and we want to start with a video conferencing with them even while they are isolated so that we can try to learn from their experiences.

“There is nothing better than learning from someone who has actually suffered an event and been inflicted with an injury.”

