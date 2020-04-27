The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has cried out about the current state of Kano. The governor has alleged that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is neglecting the state in its current battle against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ganduje said this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Monday, which was monitored by Premium Times.

Ganduje said, “We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.

“This laboratory suspended its operation five or six days ago. There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not a common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.”

According to the governor:

“The problem is with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director General was in Kano. He spent a night there, but we have not heard from him again. The minister (of health) too knows the laboratory is not working.

“There is serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this (pandemic),” Ganduje added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has assured that testing will commence in Kano today.

