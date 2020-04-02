The Federal Government of Nigeria has withdrawn the Twitter plea made by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning requesting for ventilators from billionaire car maker and CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk to help treat Coronavirus patients in Nigeria.

Musk Tweeted:

“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. We will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients and not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know.”

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning through its official Twitter handle responded to the tweet, writing:

“Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria.”

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, also responded to Musk, writing:

“Hello Elon, I woke up to this your tweet all over the timeline, in this period of worldwide emergency getting ventilators is pretty hard no matter how much money you get, and that’s understandable! Nigeria, my dear country is in need. Kindly send 100s here, we really need them, thanks!”

The public plea generated various criticisms from Nigeria and the tweet has been deleted by the Ministry of Finance..

In a statement, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the minister, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, disclosed that the tweet was done without the permission of the minister.

Abdullahi wrote:

“An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down. “We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”

