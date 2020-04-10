Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced proactive measures it has taken to control the spread of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, The Street Journal reports.

The Bank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said “embedded in our corporate strategy is business continuity management that ensures the delivery of products, services and initiatives to our stakeholders and enabling the economy in the long-term with minimal impact.”

“Therefore, we have employed necessary measures to keep our employees, customers and the general public safe-guarded and sensitised on preventive steps to flatten the curve at the fastest possible rate. These include the deployment of temperature measuring tools; hand sanitisers; face masks and adopting social distancing including utilizing virtual meetings.” she said

“We have also cancelled owned and partnered planned events in the interim; suspended staff travels and have put measures in place to identify and communicate to staff who are arriving from affected countries to self-quarantine following the established protocols by the World Health Organisation and the government.”

“In addition, we have been amplifying all necessary official information from relevant health bodies and partners such as encouraging everyone to adhere to good hygiene practices which comprise regular cleaning of all surface areas – for example, tables, door handles – with disinfectants, consistent washing of hands as well as avoiding close contact with people and staying away from crowded environment’’.

Encouraging the use of cashless transactions, Mrs. Ani-Mumuney said; “we implore all our customers to embrace cashless transactions across our self-service platforms like *894# USSD banking services, FirstMobile, WhatsApp Banking, First Online for their needs like funds transfers, various bill payments, credit and internet data recharge and much more. In need of quick loans, these self-service platforms are also designed to meet their immediate needs through our FirstAdvance service”.

In a statement signed by the CEO, Dr, Adesola Adeduntan, he said “as I look back at our efforts in keeping commerce going and enabling business in these times, let me share a few observations with you:

We have recorded approximately 2.5 million withdrawals amounting to N35bn across our ATMs Over the last week alone.

Our larger corporate customers have conducted over N6.8bn worth of transactions successfully on our e-bills platform.

Nigerians with first bank cards have collectively used them 21 million times to make payment and withdrawals worth N268bn.

Our customers have made transfers over 10 million times with a total value of about N615bn.

We have over 53,000 banking agents bringing banking services to your doorsteps who accounted for more than 5 million transactions with differing values in the last week.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that your banking transactions continue seamlessly and will remain so; COVID-19 will neither slow us down nor defeat us. Expertise and resilience are in our DNA.” He said

