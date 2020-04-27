Five of the almajiri students returned to Kaduna from Kano have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. This is coming a week after governors in Northern Nigeria agreed to ban the almajiri system in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The governors agreed to evacuate the children to either their parents or state of origin in order to prevent them from being exposed to the virus which has claimed many lives globally.

On Monday, April 27, 2020, the Kaduna State Ministry of Health disclosed that five of the children who were repatriated to the state from Kano had been infected with the disease.

The Commissioner of Health in the State, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni who confirmed this said:

“The new cases are among the almajirai who were recently repatriated from Kano.

“The contacts of the new cases are being traced so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition.

“The new patients have been moved to the Infectious Disease Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre.”

“The Ministry of Health wishes to remind the general public of the importance of hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping to protect us all from COVID-19. It is important to stay at home, stay safe and save lives,” the commissioner added.

Kaduna State now has 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and its testing capacity has now improved with two labs accredited by the NCDC to conduct coronavirus tests.

