Givers Supportive Foundation embark on Home to Home visitation to share food items to 200 family’s in Odo Osun community area , Liberation area of Offa, in Kwara State.



They receive a commendation from people of the community.

Only if the Government can do this in sharing food items to individual in Their various homes, just the way This Foundation Did.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter