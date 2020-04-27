The Republic of Ghana has confirmed 271 new cases of Coronavirus just a week after relaxing lockdown in Accra and Kumasi. Accra and Kumasi are the country’s two largest cities.

According to Ghana Web, Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed the 271 new cases on Sunday bringing their total number to 1,550. A new death from the disease was also recorded.

Currently, the death toll now stands at 11 with 155 persons recovering from the disease.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 62 percent of infected persons in Ghana are male while 38 percent are female. It was also disclosed that only 16 percent of infected persons have a travel history, while 84 percent had history of travel.

A week ago, Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lifted the lockdown in two cities, Accra and Kumasi citing improved coronavirus testing and the “severe” impact of the restrictions on the poor and vulnerable in the country.

The president said relaxing the lockdown did not mean the government was letting its guard down, saying existing bans on public gatherings and school closure were still in place.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have been urged to wear masks when going outside and also practice social distancing to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

