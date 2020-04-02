Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo has called on the Nigerian government to ask the Nigeria Custom Service to release seized items, especially food items like rice, tomato paste, vegetable oil and others to the poor masses.

He made this call yesterday on his Instagram page. He also thanked the government for reducing the pump price of petrol, however, said food was what the poor masses more needed during this lockdown period.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier ordered the lockdown of the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read his message below.

