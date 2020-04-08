Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of stringent measures have been employed to curb the of the virus. The measures include a ban on public gatherings, shutting down of schools, churches and mosques, and so on.

In Nigeria, a lockdown was imposed on the FCT, Lagos and Ogun State, restricting movement. All social gatherings in several parts of the country have also been suspended.

The Pandemic has led to the global scarcity of masks and Other PPE. The prices of face masks and hand sanitizers in Nigeria has doubled.

Recently, the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade ordered that everyone must wear a mask when out and about. Considering the scarcity and a hike In the price of mask, the governor has shown that customized ones can be used. He was spotted wearing a face mask made from an ‘ankara’ material.

There are several “Do it Yourself” videos on the internet showing how people can design a mask from the confines of their homes. Also, ways on how to care for your masks can be found on the CDC and WHO websites.

Thumbs Up to Governor Ben Ayade Cross River State.

